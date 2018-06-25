Rep. Jay Barnes: 'Good cause to believe Greitens engaged in multiple acts constituting crimes'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Rep. Jay Barnes sent a letter to the Investigative Committee on Monday, thanking the members for their service and revealing more information on the Greitens cases.

"In addition to evidence of sexual assault and domestic violence, the Committee also possessed sufficient documentary evidence to establish good cause to believe Greitens and his campaign had misappropriated property of The Mission Continues, and then lied about it on a report submitted to the Missouri Ethics Commission," said Barnes.

Barnes went on to list the alleged criminal activity that Greitens was involved in that the committee didn't have the "time or resources to fully investigate:"

1. Use of the Confide and other secret messaging applications for official business;

2. Public corruption in which a senior member of the transition team attempted to (and may have) profited from her role on the transition. Greitens’ was very likely informed of the profiteering, but she was not removed from any official responsibilities and remained a key player during the Greitens’ administration until the very end; and

3. Other potential acts sexual misconduct and crimes by Eric Greitens; and

4. Misuse of official resources for campaign related purposes, including communications and social media content.

