Rep. Reisch sued over Twitter blocking
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Representative Cheri Reisch (R-Hallsville) is being sued for blocking a constituent on Twitter. Attorney Andy Hirth sued Reisch on behalf of Mike Campbell, a local attorney.
According to the lawsuit, Campbell re-tweeted Representative Kip Kendrick's (D-Columbia) tweet criticizing Reisch for pointing out her opponent had put her hands behind her back during the Pledge of Allegiance.
After he re-tweeted her, Campbell said Reisch permanently blocked him on Twitter.
The lawsuit aims to prevent Reisch and other representatives from blocking constituents from social media and claims Reisch violated the First Amendment and the 14th Amendement.