Rep. Reisch sued over Twitter blocking

Representative Cheri Reisch

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Representative Cheri Reisch (R-Hallsville) is being sued for blocking a constituent on Twitter. Attorney Andy Hirth sued Reisch on behalf of Mike Campbell, a local attorney.

According to the lawsuit, Campbell re-tweeted Representative Kip Kendrick's (D-Columbia) tweet criticizing Reisch for pointing out her opponent had put her hands behind her back during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Maren's father was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army.



Two of her brothers served in the military.



I don't question @docjones44 patriotism. That's a low blow and unacceptable from a member of the Boone County delegation. https://t.co/eVoKhrvkQU — Kip Kendrick (@Kip_Kendrick) June 23, 2018

After he re-tweeted her, Campbell said Reisch permanently blocked him on Twitter.

The lawsuit aims to prevent Reisch and other representatives from blocking constituents from social media and claims Reisch violated the First Amendment and the 14th Amendement.