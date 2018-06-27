Roads reopen in Boone County after flash flooding

Tonight, roads in Boone County are opening back up after flash flooding Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Boone County Fire Protection District, three to six inches fell in the area.

At last check Tuesday evening, Strawn Road is still closed. The road is no longer flooded, but signs are still up in the area.

Creasy Springs Road at Bear Creek Trail as well as Battle Ave near East St. Charles Road are both back open.

High traffic roads--such as Providence Road and Stadium Boulevard--are also clear. Several cars hydroplaned on Providence Tuesday afternoon.

ABC 17 News will have live coverage starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday.