Rollover crash closes part of Highway 63 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE: A Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant tells ABC 17 News that Highway 63 is back open after a rollover crash.

Sgt. Scott White said the right lane of Highway 63 was re-opened at 4:43 p.m., an hour after the emergency call was made about the crash. White said the crash involved one car, but did not know the extent of the driver's injuries.

ORIGINAL: A rollover crash has closed a part of northbound Highway 63 in Boone County.

Boone County authorities responded to a car flipped over at Highway 63 North and Calvert Hill Road around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Crews shut down the right lane of traffic to investigate the crash.

