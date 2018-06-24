SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Rollover crash closes part of Highway 63 in Boone County

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2018 04:17 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2018 04:50 PM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE: A Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant tells ABC 17 News that Highway 63 is back open after a rollover crash.

Sgt. Scott White said the right lane of Highway 63 was re-opened at 4:43 p.m., an hour after the emergency call was made about the crash. White said the crash involved one car, but did not know the extent of the driver's injuries.

ORIGINAL: A rollover crash has closed a part of northbound Highway 63 in Boone County.

Boone County authorities responded to a car flipped over at Highway 63 North and Calvert Hill Road around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Crews shut down the right lane of traffic to investigate the crash.

Stay with ABC 17 News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday June 25 Evening Weather Video

    Monday June 25 Evening Weather Video

Top Videos