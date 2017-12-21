News

Scene cleared after police investigate at Tiger Village Apartments

Posted: Dec 20, 2017 09:59 PM CST

Updated: Dec 20, 2017 10:45 PM CST

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE, 10:41 p.m.: According to police, they responded to a call for shots fired and yelling.

An investigation revealed no suspects, victims nor evidence.

UPDATE, 10:25 p.m.: The scene is clear. ABC 17 News has contacted police to see what led to the investigation and if anyone was hurt.

UPDATE, 10:15 p.m.: Some of the officers have left the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Columbia Police Department is investigating at an apartment complex in central Columbia right now.

ABC 17 News has a crew on the scene and said police entered the complex with guns drawn.

According to dispatch records, a medical response was listed for the 300 block of Tiger Lane at Tiger Village Apartments around 9:45 p.m.

Our crews have been told to stay back while police investigate.

We will update this story as we gather more information.

