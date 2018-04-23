Semi catches fire in Columbia Aldi's parking lot

Semi catches fire in Columbia Aldis parking lot

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: No one was hurt after a tractor trailer caught on fire caught on fire at the loading dock at the Aldi store on Green Meadows Road Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the south Columbia grocery store just before 5:30 p.m. It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the semi, but said there was significant smoke and heat damage inside the grocery store.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Firefighters are working to put out a semi truck that caught on fire on the side of the Aldi store in south Columbia.

Crews were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. ABC 17 News is working to confirm if anyone was hurt.

ABC 17 News has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.