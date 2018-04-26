COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two people are injured after a single car crash on I-70 Drive SE Thursday.

It happened just after 5 a.m. between Trade Winds Rd and Route Z.

Boone County Fire Protection District told ABC 17 News on scene that the driver of an SUV was unconscious when they arrived, but was revived and responsive soon after.

A female passenger had to be extricated but was alert when officials arrived.

Gale Blomenkamp with Boone County Fire said the driver of the SUV lost control and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip.

BREAKING: Two people taken to hospital after car flips over, car total loss Posted by Deborah Kendrick ABC 17 News on Thursday, April 26, 2018

A section of I-70 drive was closed while Boone County emergency crews rescued the victims that were trapped in the vehicle, and cleared the scene.

BCFPD firefighters working single vehicle crash with extrication on I-70 Drive SE between Trade Winds and Route Z pic.twitter.com/LE8UjuEF0q — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) April 26, 2018

Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation.

ABC 17 News crews are on scene working to gather more details from authorities.