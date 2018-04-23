Special House committee continues Greitens investigation after new felony charge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The special committee investigating allegations against Gov. Eric Greitens will meet for the first time Monday since the St. Louis Circuit Attorney filed another felony charge against the governor.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed the felony charges late Friday afternoon. The new charge is the second felony the governor has been charged with.

In the special committee's initial report, most of the member's investigation surrounded Greitens' felony charge of invasion of privacy, in which he allegedly took and transmitted a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an affair in 2015.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said he had given the evidence his office uncovered of criminal wrongdoing by using the charity's donor list for political fundraising in an unauthorized fashion.

The committee will meet in a closed session Monday at 2 p.m. and again on Tuesday at noon.