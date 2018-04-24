Bill aims to keep parents in crisis from losing their children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A state lawmaker's effort to fight child abuse and keep children out of foster care is one step closer to becoming a law.

Senate bill 672 would allow parents to temporarily relinquish custody of their children without the state considering it an abandonment.

Parents in crisis could give power of attorney to agencies to care for their child as they recover.

The bill is sponsored by state Sen. Andrew Koenig.

"There's a group called Safe Families (for Children) and they'll take custody of these kids. All volunteers. It does not cost the state any money but what the bill does do, if you utilize a power of attorney to use a program like this, the state can't use that against the parents to take their kids away," Koenig said.

Similar bills have become law in 14 other states.

"It's designed to help families in crisis situations. Sometimes, you may have a family who has a medical emergency. Maybe they're addicted to drugs and maybe they go to prison and they just can't take care of their kids at that time," Koenig said.

To read the bill, click here.