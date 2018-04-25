Suspect in custody, two victims injured with knife after incident on James Sapp Road in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 8:01 P.M.: Authorities have confirmed there are two victims who were injured with a knife.

UPDATE 6:48 P.M.: The suspect is now in custody. There are victims, but authorities have not confirmed how many, what state they are in or what the injuries are.

ORIGINAL STORY: Boone County Sheriff and Ashland Police units, including a K9 unit, are on scene on James Sapp Road in Ashland.

ABC 17 crews are on the scene and are working to find out why there's such a heavy presence on the road.

We also know firefighters got a medical call from the same street about 90 minutes ago.



This is a developing story. Stay with us for the latest details.