CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - Troopers responded to Koehler Drive at Deer Ridge early Friday morning for a single-car crash.

According to the crash report, the crash happened when a Ford Taurus traveled off the side of the road and struck a tree.

Troopers said 18-year-old Bailey Bowles, the driver of the car, was found hours later. She suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital.

The Ford Taurus had extensive damage.