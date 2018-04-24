The Case of Carl DeBrodie Timeline of events one year after murder

FULTON, Mo. - One year ago Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Fulton found Carl DeBrodie's body at a Fulton storage unit, encased in cement.

ABC 17 Investigates will look into what has changed since DeBrodie's death in a special airing on Thursday.



ABC 17 News has put together a timeline of events, beginning with DeBrodie's reported disappearance from Second Chance homes, and ending Tuesday, April 24, 2018.



For the full timeline from April 17-June 1, you can click here.



April 17, 2017 - Carl DeBrodie reported missing from Second Chance Homes

April 24, 2017 - Law enforcement officers find DeBrodie's body

May 17 and 19, 2107 - Records from Second Chance Homes were missing, inconsistent

June 1, 2017 - Callaway County prosecutors begin to review evidence

September 14, 2017 - Callaway County prosecutor issues statement on DeBrodie case

October, 2017 - Investigation into DeBrodie's death completed

November 22, 2017 - Federal investigators indicate they're looking into fraud charges

January 30, 2018 - Wrongful death suit filed in DeBrodie case

February 1, 2018 - Callaway County prosecutor says investigation is being reviewed by federal authorities

April 6, 2018 - Second Chance Homes responds to wrongful death suit

April 6, 2018 - Workers comp claim says client at Second Chance confessed to murder

April 8, 2018 - ABC 17 News confirms workers comp claim is connected with DeBrodie death

April 9, 2018 - DeBrodie attorneys say they have "additional information" in his case