The Case of Carl DeBrodie: Timeline of events one year after murder
FULTON, Mo. - One year ago Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Fulton found Carl DeBrodie's body at a Fulton storage unit, encased in cement.
ABC 17 Investigates will look into what has changed since DeBrodie's death in a special airing on Thursday.
ABC 17 News has put together a timeline of events, beginning with DeBrodie's reported disappearance from Second Chance homes, and ending Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
For the full timeline from April 17-June 1, you can click here.
April 17, 2017 - Carl DeBrodie reported missing from Second Chance Homes
April 24, 2017 - Law enforcement officers find DeBrodie's body
May 17 and 19, 2107 - Records from Second Chance Homes were missing, inconsistent
June 1, 2017 - Callaway County prosecutors begin to review evidence
September 14, 2017 - Callaway County prosecutor issues statement on DeBrodie case
October, 2017 - Investigation into DeBrodie's death completed
November 22, 2017 - Federal investigators indicate they're looking into fraud charges
January 30, 2018 - Wrongful death suit filed in DeBrodie case
February 1, 2018 - Callaway County prosecutor says investigation is being reviewed by federal authorities
April 6, 2018 - Second Chance Homes responds to wrongful death suit
April 6, 2018 - Workers comp claim says client at Second Chance confessed to murder
April 8, 2018 - ABC 17 News confirms workers comp claim is connected with DeBrodie death
April 9, 2018 - DeBrodie attorneys say they have "additional information" in his case