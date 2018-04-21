Thousands of dollars raised for autism at annual bowling fundraiser

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Hundreds came out to the bowling alley Saturday morning to help raise money for a local nonprofit organization that provides services for families affected by autism.

The 15th annual Bowling for Autism fundraiser was held at Country Town and Lanes in Columbia. Organizer John Cleek Jr., who has a son with austim, said they were expecting to raise about $40,000 for Easterseals Midwest.

Cleek said the event has raised more than $350,000 for the organization since it started in 2003.

"Autism affects about 1 in 68 people," Cleek said. "There isn't a cure for it, but with the right therapies and trainings and so forth, kids can live a relatively normal lifestyle."

Easterseals Midwest also presented a $1,000 scholarship check to a participant who is attending college.