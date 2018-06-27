City ordered to pay more than $28,000 for open records lawsuit

City ordered to pay more than -28000 for open records lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: Mayor Brian Treece tells ABC 17 News that the city will issue a statement on the judge's order on Tuesday morning.

Treece, who criticized the way the city handled the situation with CPOA after the judge's initial decision, said he would review the order for the city to pay before commenting further.

The case marks one of the first decisions by a judge on the limits of the Sunshine law's protection over personnel records, CPOA executive director Dale Roberts said. Roberts told ABC 17 News that if the city decided to appeal the case, and the court upheld Jacobs' decision, they could be awarded even more in legal fees.

"There are a lot of people who probably can't afford to put up 30,000 [dollars] and engage in a year and a half of litigation to address an issue like this, and members of the public shouldn't have to do that," Roberts said.

ORIGINAL: The city of Columbia will pay $28,214.79 for violating the state's open records law, according to a judge's order on Tuesday.

The order from Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs requires the city pay the Columbia Police Officers' Association's legal fees in their lawsuit over closed records.

Jacobs ruled that the city violated the state's Sunshine Law in 2016 when it did not give the CPOA copies of surveys officers turned in about department morale. The city said the surveys should be closed, since they had personally identifiable information on them. The police union sued, and won after a bench trial in March.

The judge's order awards the full amount of attorneys fees the CPOA requested at $26,556, as well as court costs of $658.79. Jacobs also fined the city $1,000 for violating the Sunshine Law.

The city has 30 days to appeal the decision.