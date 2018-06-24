Traffic Alert: Construction projects to temporarily close some roads in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Drivers in Boone County will have to make changes to their commute for the upcoming week due to various construction projects.

On Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Highway 124 to replace a culvert pipe between Old Number 7 and Proctor roads.

Crews said the construction will shut down the route from 9 a.m. until noon Monday. Drivers will need to use an alternate route.

Starting Tuesday night, crews will close lanes on Route 40 in Boone and Howard counties to resurface and make improvements to the shoulder near Route 5.

The work will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday and finish around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

In Columbia, crews plan to install a new manhole in the 400 block of Ann Street on Tuesday. Ann Street will be closed until Wednesday.