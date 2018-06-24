LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - The State Highway Patrol is investigating what cause a boat to go up in flames near mile marker 8 at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday.

Sgt. Scott White tells ABC 17 News that no injuries were reported by troopers on scene.

There was no obvious cause to the fire, according to White.

Troop F of the highway patrol tweeted a photo of the fire around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to online arrest reports, the person listed as the driver of the boat, Tyler Anthony, 29, of Kansas, was also arrested by troopers on charges of boating while intoxicated.