Truck found in ditch after early-morning crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A truck was found in a ditch after it crashed early Saturday morning, according to dispatch reports.

According to online dispatch reports, Columbia police responded to I-70 Drive Southeast near Port Way around 4:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of a crash.

ABC 17 News heard reports that a truck crashed into a ditch after possibly hitting a utility pole.

ABC 17 News reporters saw police searching the area but didn't see police talking with a possible driver.

Tire marks showed the truck was heading east when it drove off the right side of the roadway, crossed the road and crashed into a ditch on the left side of the roadway, according to the reporter.

ABC 17 News saw police searching inside the truck after a tow truck pulled it out of the ditch.

Officers were seen leaving the scene shortly before 6 a.m.

ABC 17 News is working to get more information about the crash and will update this story once more information is available.