SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Truck found in ditch after early-morning crash in Columbia

Crash causes slight traffic delay

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2018 08:30 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2018 08:30 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A truck was found in a ditch after it crashed early Saturday morning, according to dispatch reports.

According to online dispatch reports, Columbia police responded to I-70 Drive Southeast near Port Way around 4:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of a crash.

ABC 17 News heard reports that a truck crashed into a ditch after possibly hitting a utility pole.

ABC 17 News reporters saw police searching the area but didn't see police talking with a possible driver.

Tire marks showed the truck was heading east when it drove off the right side of the roadway, crossed the road and crashed into a ditch on the left side of the roadway, according to the reporter.

ABC 17 News saw police searching inside the truck after a tow truck pulled it out of the ditch.

Officers were seen leaving the scene shortly before 6 a.m. 

ABC 17 News is working to get more information about the crash and will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday, April 23 Morning Weather Video

    Monday, April 23 Morning Weather Video

Top Videos