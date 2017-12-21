Two hospitalized after crash on Rangeline Street Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Rangeline Street in Columbia Wednesday night.

According to emergency responders, two cars were involved, but it is not yet clear how the collision happened.

Emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Rangeline Street around 10:11 p.m.

Two northbound lanes were briefly closed while crews cleared the scene and towed the vehicles.

The extent of injuries is not known at this time.