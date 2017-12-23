Two in custody after chase in northeast Columbia

Two in custody after northeast...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: Two people are in custody and at least one other person is being sought after a chase ends in northeast Columbia.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, deputies were attempting to make a traffic stop Friday night near the Ballenger Lane and Mexico Gravel Road area when the driver fled the scene.

A stop was made along the way and one person got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Another stop was made near Aztec Boulevard. Deputies believe another person was let out there and they are currently searching for that person.

The chase came to an end when deputies and police blocked off the roundabout at St. Charles Road and Clark Lane.

The driver got out of the vehicle and was chased on foot before being taken into custody.

Deputies also said one of their vehicles was damaged in the pursuit.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating in northeast Columbia.

Right now, deputies are searching a car near the roundabout at St. Charles Road and Clark Lane.

An ABC 17 News crew on the scene saw deputies taking items out of the vehicle.

This story is developing and will be updated as we gather more information.