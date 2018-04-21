Two people safe, but dog dies after Jefferson City house fire, firefighters say

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Two people are without a home and a pet after their house caught fire late Friday night, according to Jefferson City firefighters.

Firefighters said they were called to the 100 block of Ashley Street around 11 p.m. to respond to reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters first got there, they saw heavy flames coming from the front of a two-story single-family home, firefighters said. They said they were able to control the fire and eventually extinguish it.

Firefighters said the two people living at the home were outside before firefighters arrived. One of them was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters said one pet, a dog, did not survive.

Firefighters said that three engine trucks, a ladder truck, a squad truck, a chief officer, 14 Jefferson City police officers, two Cole County EMS units and an investigator from the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the fire.

The Red Cross was notified to help the displaced residents as needed, firefighters said.