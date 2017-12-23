University of Missouri chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon under cease-and-desist order

University of Missouri chapter of...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) chapter at the University of Missouri has been placed under a cease-and-desist order, meaning that they must stop all kinds of chapter operations until further notice.

ABC 17 reached out to SAE nationals, who responded with a statement. "The sanction comes as part of our investigation into health & safety violations regarding the group. In addition, we continue to work with university administrators and chapter leaders to gain more information surrounding the infractions," said the statement from Director of Communications Johnny Sao. "Our goal is to provide a meaningful and beneficial experience for all of our members and the communities in which they live."

Sao said the violations are specific to the chapter and were discovered by nationals staff, not the university.

University of Missouri spokesperson Christian Basi said Friday they will work with the national organization and cooperate any way they can.

"Safety is always our number one priority and we will continue to work with those who want to improve it," he said.



According to SAE, their chapters at the University of Mississippi and University of Texas in Austin are closing.



You can read the entire statement from SAE on the University of Missouri chapter below:

The Fraternity Service Center of Sigma Alpha Epsilon has placed its chapter at the University of Missouri (Columbia, MO) under a cease-and-desist order, which means all chapter operations must halt until further notice. The sanction comes as part of our investigation into health & safety violations regarding the group. In addition, we continue to work with university administrators and chapter leaders to gain more information surrounding the infractions. Sigma Alpha Epsilon maintains stringent guidelines and expectations for our members, and those who do not comply with them are addressed accordingly. Furthermore, we have a zero-tolerance policy for any actions or behaviors that deviate from our policies, mission and creed — because that type of conduct is unacceptable. Our goal is to provide a meaningful and beneficial experience for all of our members and the communities in which they live. Every member is required to complete training programs on various important topics, including sexual assault, hazing, alcohol and substance abuse, and diversity and inclusion. Our national and regional leadership and educational events also provide training in these areas. SAE has proudly supported education and training which holds our members accountable to the values of the Fraternity.

The president of the MU chapter declined to comment on the cease-and-desist order.

The SAE chapter has not faced any school conduct violations this semester, Basi told ABC 17 News.

SAE becomes the fifth fraternity chapter in two years to face some kind of punishment for its chapter's conduct. The national organizations of Delta Upsilon in 2016 and Sigma Phi Epsilon in 2017 got involved after numerous violations at their chapters. The university withdrew its recognition of Kappa Alpha Order and Sigma Pi in 2016 for alcohol-related incidents at the fraternity houses.