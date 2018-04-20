UPDATE: Columbia police reveal identity of man accused of stabbing another man in the neck

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 4/20 2:30 pm: Sexton has been charged with assault, armed criminal action and burglary.

UPDATE 4/20: Columbia police arrested Korey Sexton for stabbing the man in the neck.

Police said Sexton forced entry into a house and picked up a 10-month old baby on Thursday morning.

A woman met Sexton in the hallway and told him to leave but he showed her a knife.

Officers said the woman grabbed the baby and Sexton pushed her down to the ground while she was still holding on to the child.

A man was also in the house at the time of the incident and instructed Sexton to leave but Sexton threatened the man's life and then stabbed him in the neck.

Sexton faces possible charges of endangering the welfare of a child, assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, domestic assault and burglary.

UPDATE 3:45 pm: Police said the investigation has revealed that a man forced entry into a residence and assaulted a woman. A second man tried to intervene and get the suspect out of the house.

The suspect was accused of stabbing the man before running from the area. He was later found in the 2100 block of Vandiver Drive.

The man was taken to a local hospital to treat a non-life threatening injury.

Officers did not reveal the identity of the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police responded to the 2900 block of Rangeline Street for a man stabbed in the neck.

ABC 17 crews were on scene and saw law enforcement and ambulances.

Officers said the incident was a disturbance between two men and the injuries are not fatal.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested for the incident.

