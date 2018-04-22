UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol releases name of deputy killed in head-on crash

Deputy Casey Shoemate. Photo provided by Miller County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Casey Shoemate. Photo provided by Miller County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE 4/21: The Miller County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Deputy Shoemate Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire said Shoemate was responding to a fire on Hittridge Road Friday evening when the crash happened.

The sheriff said Shoemate tried to pass a fire truck that did not have its emergency lights on when he crashed head-on with a car driven by Robert Levin.

The sheriff's office said Shoemate was killed on impact.

Shoemate started at the Miller County Sheriff's Office in Oct. 2017. Before that he worked at the Eldon Police Department and Versailles Police Department.

UPDATE 2:36 a.m.: Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the name of the deputy killed in the crash.

Deputy Casey Shoemate, 26, was traveling southbound on Route Y when he attempted to pass another vehicle that was southbound and hit another vehicle driven by Robert Levin, head-on. The crash happened at 5:50 p.m. Friday.

Shoemate was pronounced dead at the scene. Levin, 65, is listed in serious condition.

Both Shoemate and Levin were wearing seatbelts.

Deputy Casey Shoemate. Photo provided by Miller County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Casey Shoemate. Photo provided by Miller County Sheriff's Office

ORIGINAL: A sergeant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms a Miller County deputy has died in a crash. The deputy was a 26-year-old male who had been with the sheriff's office for approximately a year.

According to a preliminary investigation, the deputy was responding to an emergency call when he approached a fire truck and tried to pass it. The deputy then struck another vehicle head on.

The other driver was seriously injured and flown to University Hospital.

The highway patrol said the major crash team is investigating and no one has been arrested. The crash happened on Route Y north of Rabbit Hill Road.