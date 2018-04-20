UPDATE: Students on bus at time of crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 5:05 pm: A spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools confirmed there were children on the bus at the time of the crash. However, there were no reported injuries.

The bus was coming from Oakland Middle School off of Blue Ridge Road. After the crash, another bus was sent to pick up the students.

The spokesperson said a letter was sent to parents.

ORIGINAL STORY: Columbia police responded to a school bus crash on Mexico Gravel Road on Friday afternoon.

ABC 17 crews were on scene and saw that the bus had crashed into a light pole. Crews did not see any children in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Boone County Joint Communications issued a warning about the crash. Officers are asking for drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

ABC 17 is reaching out to police to learn more about the crash.