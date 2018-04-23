UPDATE: Vawter School Road reopens after Monday morning crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE (8:48 am): Vawter School Road has reopened.

UPDATE (8:20 am): Columbia police on scene told ABC 17 News two people were injured in the crash.

The wreck involved two vehicles. One person from each vehicle was transported to the hospital.

Officials said a white Pontiac was driving the wrong way down the road and hit a black truck.

Original story: Emergency crews responded to a crash in southwest Columbia Monday morning.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. near the roundabout at Vawter School Road and Scott Boulevard.

Vawter School Road near Foxcreek Way was shut down due to the crash, according to Boone County Joint Communications.

ABC 17 News is sending a crew to the scene and is working to find out if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 17 News for updates.