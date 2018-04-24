Versailles man in serious condition after nearly drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. - A man is recovering from serious injuries after he almost drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks Monday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol boating incident report.

The report said Charles Dowell, 61, of Versailles, tripped on a seat and fell over the starboard side, or left side, of the boat near the 9 mile marker of the Gravois Arm around 3:45 p.m.

The report said the driver of the boat, also named Charles Dowell, 41, of Versailles, pulled the passenger out of the water.

The passenger was wearing a safety device, according to the report. He was taken to Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries.