SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Versailles man in serious condition after nearly drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

Boating report says man wore life vest

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 07:48 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2018 07:48 AM CDT

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. - A man is recovering from serious injuries after he almost drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks Monday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol boating incident report.

The report said Charles Dowell, 61, of Versailles, tripped on a seat and fell over the starboard side, or left side, of the boat near the 9 mile marker of the Gravois Arm around 3:45 p.m.

The report said the driver of the boat, also named Charles Dowell, 41, of Versailles, pulled the passenger out of the water.

The passenger was wearing a safety device, according to the report. He was taken to Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries.

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Tuesday April 24 Morning Weather Video

    Tuesday April 24 Morning Weather Video

Top Videos