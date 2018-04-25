Woman accused of intentionally hitting car, charged with stalking

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A woman accused of threatening two women has been charged with tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution and stalking.

ABC 17 previously reported that Laronya Brown drove to the 3700 block of Koala Drive in February and engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim. Brown was accused of attempting to hit the victim with her car while the victim was standing in the driveway.

During the incident, Brown hit the victim's car and garage door.

The victims told police after that interaction, Brown has been calling, messaging and threatening them to drop the charges against her or she would beat them up.

Police said they saw multiple incoming phone calls from a blocked number.