Former Woman and Children's Hospital employee accused of stealing drugs

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 04:21 PM CST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 04:25 PM CST

COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri police arrested Jillian Worley after officers received information that Worley was improperly taking drugs. 

Worley, an employee of the Women's and Children's Hospital, was accused of taking drugs from a Pyxis Machine at the hospital, police said. 

Officers said they found eight occurrences between June 2017 and November 2017 where Worley had taken drugs out but no administration of the drugs to any patients were found. 

Worley was arrested and taken to the Boone County Jail where she faces possible charges of stealing a controlled substance. 

