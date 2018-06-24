J'den Cox to wrestle at World Championships after victory

BETHLEHEM, PA - Former Mizzou wrestler J'den Cox clinched a spot on his third straight U.S. World Freestyle Team after a dominating victory over Haydin Zillmer at Final X.

After the victory, Cox will now compete at the 2018 World Championships. Cox will wrestle in the 92-kilogram class.

Cox took the first match over Zillmer by decision, 5-2, before winning the second of a best-of-three by technical fall, 10-0.

The former Hickman Kewpie also won a bronze medal during the 2016 Olympics and won the 2017 World Championships in Paris at 86 kg. Due to Cox moving up a weight class, he had to wrestle his way onto the World Team instead of sitting in the finals because of his previous performance at the World Championships.

Cox placed first at the U.S. Open in April to secure his spot in Saturday’s Final X best-of-three series.

Mizzou wrestler Jaydin Eierman got a spot on the USA National Team Saturday with a third-place finish at Final X.

The former Tolton star won by decision over Andy Simmons, 9-5, to clinch his first career world team. Eierman began the match down 4-0, but he rallied for the victory at 65 kg.