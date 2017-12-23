Christmas Eve snow

It still looks like we will see snow coming down Sunday morning as a fast moving wave of low pressure moves in from the northwest. Snow will be light but is expected to accumulate since temperatures will be below freezing.

Snow will begin in our northwest counties from 5-6 AM, spreading to the east-southeast through Sunday morning, ending by noon. Most areas will have a steady snow or flurries during mid-morning before it tapers off and ends.

Areas south of I-70 are expected to pick up under a half inch of snow with amounts increasing to the north. Areas north of I-70 will see near an inch with possibly two inches along and north of HWY 24. Temperatures will be in the 20s so untreated roads will be snow covered and slick. Allow extra time for travel Sunday morning.

