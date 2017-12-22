A White Christmas looks possible for parts of mid-Missouri

FRIDAY: It continues to be a dreary and cold day here in mid-Missouri with highs topping out in the upper 30s, by later on this afternoon with a northerly winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills will remain in the low 30s all day long. A storm system will move across southern Missouri late in the day, spreading moisture to the north. Rain is possible mainly along and south of I-44 during the evening moving north towards Jefferson City and Columbia from 10-11 PM. Past 11 PM the system will run into colder air.

TONIGHT: With temperatures dropping the rain will change to snow overnight Friday. A dusting is possible on grassy surfaces by Saturday morning as overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 20s, with greater totals along and south of I-44. Winds out of the north up to 6 mph will create wind chills in the low 20s. With moisture in the air patchy fog could develop through the overnight hours.

EXTENDED: Cold air arrives for Christmas weekend with high temperatures only reaching the low-mid 30s Saturday and near 30 Sunday with nights dropping into the teens and low 20s. Snow flurries or light snow showers are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning, ending by noon Sunday with a dusting possible. The better chance for snow looks north of I-70, but showers could drop south by Sunday morning. Most areas will receive only a dusting from this second system, but areas north of I-70 have a chance to see a White Christmas as snowfall totals could be up to 1" near Macon, Moberly, and Brunswick. Christmas Day looks dry but cold with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Our next chance of rain or snow moves in around the middle of next week which we'll continue to watch as the cold weather pattern continues.