Beautiful 7-day forecast with only a couple shots at rain

TUESDAY: We'll have a mostly sunny skies through the day with mild high temperatures reaching the lower 70s. It will be gorgeous to get out and about this afternoon with just a slight northerly breeze at 6-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually increase overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s with a light wind out of the north. We will remain dry through the night.

EXTENDED: Two rounds of rainfall look possible this week, as upper level systems track through the region both Wednesday and Thursday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday and it will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s and a chance of light showers. The best chance of rain Wednesday will be in areas west of HWY 63 and south of I-70 with highest rainfall amounts up to a tenth inch near I-44. Thursday will start off dry with some sunshine and high temperatures reaching close to 70. A cold front moving through Thursday night will bring another chance of showers by mid-evening and overnight, ending by Friday morning. Friday will be cooler with high temperatures near 60. Trends continue to show one of the nicest weekends we've seen in quite some time, with highs in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies. Stay tuned to ABC 17 for the latest forecast and updates.