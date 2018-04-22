Chance of Showers to Close Out the Weekend
TODAY: We're going to see some spotty showers mixed in with our cloudy skies this morning to start our Sunday. Showers will increase in coverage toward the middle of the day, with the best chance of seeing these showers being south of I-70. Highs will be seasonal for this time of year in the low to middle 60s. Will be a little breezy as well with winds out of the east 13-17 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Scattered rain chances will continue into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will only dip down into the upper 40s thanks to lingering cloud cover tonight. Breezy conditions will continue tonight as well as this low pressure system slides off to our southeast.
EXTENDED: Once our lingering showers move out with this system Monday morning, we have a nice week ahead. Cloud cover appears to hang on into Monday afternoon, but by Tuesday we will warm up to near 70. Tuesday night brings another chance of some showers in the form of a cold front, and knocking our temperatures back a bit for Wednesday, with highs topping out near 60. We rebound on Thursday before another system swings through Mid-Missouri Thursday night. Stay tuned to ABC 17 for the latest forecast and updates.