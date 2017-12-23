Chances of Snow This Week
SATURDAY: It will be a cold, dry day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will come in from the north near 10 mph early, diminishing to 3 mph by evening. Morning wind chills will be in the teens.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds will be building back into the area ahead of our next approaching weather system. Lows will drop to around 20.
EXTENDED: Light snow will move in from the west into areas north of I-70 after 2 AM, spreading east to southeast into early Sunday morning, ending by mid-morning. The better chance for snow looks north of I-70, but snow showers could drop south by Sunday morning. Most areas will receive only a dusting, but areas north of I-70 have a chance to see a White Christmas as snowfall totals could be up to 1" near Macon, Moberly, and Brunswick. Christmas Day looks dry but cold with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. As for temperatures the rest of the week, we look to be hovering right around the freezing mark for highs. Our next chance of snow moves in around Thursday of next week which we'll continue to watch as the cold weather pattern continues throughout the week.