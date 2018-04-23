Cloudy and breezy start to the work week

TODAY: Spotty showers continue to fall across Mid-Missouri, with temperatures on the cool side this morning. We'll continue to see any lingering showers track off to the east through the day, with cloudy skies remaining. Despite the clouds, highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s with breezy winds out of the northeast. Winds will be up to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25.

TONIGHT: A spot shower is possible in extreme southeastern Mid-Missouri, with seasonal conditions expected tonight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s, with skies gradually clearing west of Hwy 63. Winds will be out of the north up to 10 mph.

EXTENDED: Tuesday we will warm up to near 70, as peaks of sunshine return to the area. Two rounds of rainfall look possible this week, as upper level systems track through the region both Wednesday and Thursday night. Outside of the rain chances, it's a fairly quiet week, with temperatures remaining in the 60s and lower 70s. Trends continue to show one of the nicest weekends we've seen in quite some time, with highs in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies. Stay tuned to ABC 17 for the latest forecast and updates.