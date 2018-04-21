Cloudy Weekend In Store for Mid-Missouri
TODAY: We're going to see mostly cloudy skies throughout much of our Saturday. These clouds are due to a low pressure system approaching from the west out of Colorado. We will see a slight chance for a stray shower in our western counties as we head through the first day of our weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. For the most part, we will stay dry across Mid-Missouri for most of your Saturday because of dry conditions we are experiencing at the surface.
TONIGHT: Our chance for showers will increase as we head into the overnight hours as this storm system begins to pass to our south. The best chance to get some needed rain will be in our southern counties tonight. Lows will drop into the middle 40s with winds remaining out of the east around 10 mph.
EXTENDED: Rain chances will continue into our Sunday as well, as this system crawls past us to the south. Best chances are going to remain in our southern counties. Places north of I-70 very well could see no rain out of this system all weekend, however. Monday and Tuesday look to be gorgeous with temperatures in the middle 60s and plenty of sunshine. Cold front will swing through the region Tuesday night, bringing with it a chance of some more rain and cooling us off for the middle of our week. Stay tuned to ABC 17 for the latest forecast and updates.