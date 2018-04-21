Cloudy Weekend In Store for Mid-Missouri

TODAY: We're going to see mostly cloudy skies throughout much of our Saturday. These clouds are due to a low pressure system approaching from the west out of Colorado. We will see a slight chance for a stray shower in our western counties as we head through the first day of our weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. For the most part, we will stay dry across Mid-Missouri for most of your Saturday because of dry conditions we are experiencing at the surface.

TONIGHT: Our chance for showers will increase as we head into the overnight hours as this storm system begins to pass to our south. The best chance to get some needed rain will be in our southern counties tonight. Lows will drop into the middle 40s with winds remaining out of the east around 10 mph.