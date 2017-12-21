Colder Friday, rain and snow chances

TONIGHT: Drizzle looks possible overnight as clouds hang around. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by morning time. Areas closer to HWY 24 could see temperatures drop at or below freezing by morning, so drivers would want to watch out for some slick spots on bridges and overpasses if drizzle occurs.

FRIDAY: It will remain cloudy Friday and will be colder with high temperatures only reaching near 40 with a north wind up to 10 mph. A storm system will move across southern Missouri late in the day, spreading moisture to the north. Rain is possible mainly along and south of I-44 with a slight chance as far north as HWY 50 Friday evening and overnight.

EXTENDED: The rain could briefly change to snow overnight Friday but at this time, it looks like this will happen near and south of I-44. A dusting is possible on grassy surfaces by Saturday morning.Cold air arrives for Christmas weekend with high temperatures only reaching the low-mid 30s Saturday and near 30 Sunday with nights dropping into the teens and low 20s. Snow flurries or light snow showers are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning, ending by noon Sunday with a dusting possible. Christmas Day looks dry but cold with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Our next chance of rain or snow moves in around the middle of next week which we'll continue to watch as the cold weather pattern continues.