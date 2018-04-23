Couple rain chances this week and mild

TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually clear from west to east overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s west near HWY 65 to the lower 50s east of HWY 63. Winds will diminish to 5-8 mph from the north.

TUESDAY: We'll have a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky during the afternoon but clouds will move in from the west later in the day. It will be mild with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s with northerly winds at 6-12 mph.

EXTENDED: Two rounds of rainfall look possible this week, as upper level systems track through the region both Wednesday and Thursday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday and it will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s and a chance of light showers. The best chance of rain Wednesday will be in areas west of HWY 63 and south of I-70 with highest rainfall amounts up to a quarter inch near I-44. Thursday will start off dry with some sunshine and high temperatures reaching close to 70. A cold front moving through Thursday night will bring another chance of showers by mid-evening and overnight, ending by Friday morning. Friday will be cooler with high temperatures near 60. Trends continue to show one of the nicest weekends we've seen in quite some time, with highs in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies. Stay tuned to ABC 17 for the latest forecast and updates.