Enhanced risk for severe weather this afternoon

TUESDAY: Tuesday holds another chance for a couple of rounds of showers and t-storms with highs in the upper 80s. After morning storms on Tuesday, some sunshine during the day could help fuel our next chance of severe weather by late Tuesday afternoon, especially across central mid-Missouri. A line of storms moving through late in the day could produce winds upwards of 60 mph and the potential for some large hail, with a small risk for an isolated tornado. Most of mid-Missouri is under an enhanced as well as slight risk for severe weather. Also, with localized heavy downpours that could remain in one spot for an extended period of time, we will also have to monitor the risk for flood prone areas.

TONIGHT: T-Storms that developed in the early evening will continue to push to the southeast through the late evening, exiting along the I-44 corridor after midnight. Clouds will slowly decrease by morning as temperatures drop into the low 70s. Expect a southwest wind from 8-13 mph.

EXTENDED: Hot, humid weather returns Wednesday and continues into the weekend. Afternoon highs wil reach near 90 Wednesday but the mid 90s the rest of the week. The humidity will bring heat indices up to 108 by Thursday afternoon, with dangerous heat for the end of the work week. Our next chance of storms will arrive Sunday into Monday, bringing some relief from the heat as temperatures drop back to near 90 by Monday. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.