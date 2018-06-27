*HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF MID-MISSOURI*

Today 1-8 PM: Saline, Pettis, Benton, Howard, Cooper, Morgan, Camden, Miller.

THIS AFTERNOON: We're tracking a mix of clouds and sun this evening as temperatures slowly rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. Thanks to the rain that we saw yesterday, we've seen leftover cloud cover and along with extra moisture in the atmosphere to help slow down any big time warm ups this afternoon. Heat index values will still be uncomfortable, in the upper 90s by mid-afternoon.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain mild through the night under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop only into the mid 70s with winds out of the southeast up to 6 mph.

EXTENDED: As an upper level ridge continues to build into Mid-Missouri and strengthen, we'll see afternoon highs soar into the upper 90s. Little relief is expected, although we're watching for the potential for some storms to develop in the morning hours Thursday. The main threat for storms tracks into mid-MO between 6am-9am Thursday. Afternoon highs Thursday and into the weekend will be in the 95-plus degree range, with heat indices topping out over 105 degrees. By the weekend, the upper level ridge looks to break down, which will allow a cold front to track through the region. This will bring the return of scattered showers and storms by Sunday. While no severe weather is expected, the heat that will have built up into the region could provide a boost for some storms to be on the strong side. We'll continue to monitor the trends as we head into the coming days. While it won't be as hot next week, temperatures will still be on the warm side in the low to mid 90s.Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.