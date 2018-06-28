Hottest stretch of weather tracks into Mid-Missouri

Toddler dies in hot vehicle

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING (CHARITON, COOPER, HOWARD, PETTIS, RANDOLPH, & SALINE) 12 PM THURSDAY UNTIL 7 PM SATURDAY.*

*HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE REST OF MID-MISSOURI UNITL 8 PM SATURDAY*

THURSDAY: It will be dangerously hot and humid as we head into the afternoon hours, with a slight change for storms. Most if not all locations should stay dry though, as an upper level ridge begins to build in from the west. This will lead to afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices near 107 degrees. If you are going to be outside you'll want to make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

TONIGHT: Tonight will remain warm under mostly clear skies. Temperatures only drop into the mid 70s with winds out of the south from 5-9 mph. It's possible that tonight could be a record warm night, with the current record being 76 degrees set back in 1951.

EXTENDED: Through the rest of the week the ridge strengthens over the plains and will bring the most dangerous stretch of hot weather this year. Waking up and heading out the door on Friday morning it will feel warm and muggy. Indices by 9 AM tomorrow will be in the low 90s. It's possible that highs could flirt with 100 degrees before the end of the week, with heat indices approaching 110. By the weekend, the upper level ridge looks to break down, which will allow a cold front to track through the region. This will bring the return of scattered showers and storms by Sunday. While no severe weather is expected, the heat that will have built up into the region could provide a boost for some storms to be on the strong side. We'll continue to monitor the trends as we head into the coming days. While it won't be as hot next week, temperatures will still be on the warm side in the low to mid 90s.Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.