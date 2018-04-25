Isolated showers into the evening, with sunshine returning Thursday

WEDNESDAY: It's a cool, cloudy, and showery Wednesday across the region. Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees and will remain there into the afternoon hours. Showers will continue to track into the region as we head through the day, with most of the activity confined to areas south of I-70. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible near I-44 with lower amounts to the north.

TONIGHT: Rainfall will end by this evening near I-44 as clouds slowly clear from north to south. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s, with a northerly wind from 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED: Thursday will start off dry with some sunshine and high temperatures reaching close to 70. A cold front moving through Thursday night will bring another slight drop in temperatures by Friday, however we look to remain dry with this frontal passage. Friday's highs will be back below average near 65. Trends continue to show one of the nicest weekends we've seen in quite some time, with highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and climbing into the upper 70s for Sunday. We'll start next week warm, reaching close to 80 Monday. Our next chance of rain holds off until the middle of next week as the spring warmth continues. Stay tuned to ABC 17 for the latest forecast and updates.