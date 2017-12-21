One more mild day, before temperatures drop through Christmas

THURSDAY: It will still be mild but we won't see much sunshine as skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s with a south to southeast wind under 8 mph. Spotty light showers or drizzle are possible with the best chance from late afternoon into the overnight hours as a colder air moves in.

TONIGHT: Drizzle looks possible this evening as clouds hang around through the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by morning time. Areas closer to HWY 24 could see temperatures drop at or below freezing by morning, so drivers would want to watch out for some slick spots there with light moisture on the ground.

EXTENDED: It will remain cloudy Friday and will be colder with high temperatures only reaching near 40 with a north wind up to 10 mph. A storm system will move across southern Missouri late in the day, spreading moisture to the north. Rain is possible mainly along and south of I-44 with a slight chance as far north as HWY 50 Friday evening and overnight. The rain could briefly change to snow overnight Friday but at this time, it looks like this will happen south of I-44. If we see anything here in mid-Mo it would be little to no accumulation. The coldest air yet this season arrives for Christmas weekend with high temperatures only reaching the low 30s Saturday and near 30 Sunday with nights dropping into the teens and low 20s. Snow flurries or light snow showers are possible Sunday but at this time with little to no accumulation is expected again. A few areas could see a dusting, with the best chance looking north of I-70. Christmas Day looks dry but cold with high temperatures near 30 north of I-70 and low 30s south. Our next chance of rain or snow moves in around the middle of next week which we'll continue to watch.