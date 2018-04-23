Quiet weather pattern settling in, Mostly dry week ahead

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy conditions will continue to hold strong throughout the remainder of the day, especially if you are east of highway 63, we'll also see a few gusty winds as yesterday's storm system continues to track eastbound. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-60s and then fall after sunset.

TONIGHT: A spot shower is possible in extreme southeastern Mid-Missouri, with seasonal conditions expected tonight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s, with skies gradually clearing west of Hwy 63. Winds will be out of the north up to 10 mph.

EXTENDED: Tuesday we will warm up to near 70, as peaks of sunshine return to the area. Two rounds of rainfall look possible this week, as upper level systems track through the region both Wednesday and Thursday night. Outside of the rain chances, it's a fairly quiet week, with temperatures remaining in the 60s and lower 70s. Trends continue to show one of the nicest weekends we've seen in quite some time, with highs in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies. Stay tuned to ABC 17 for the latest forecast and updates.