Rain chances headed into Sunday, staying gloomy to start the work week

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2018 05:49 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2018 05:49 PM CDT

TONIGHT: We will see increasing cloud cover overnight as temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 40s. We could see a few sprinkles in the far southwestern portions of the viewing area around sunrise, but most of us will stay dry.

SUNDAY: We will see cloudy skies through the morning, but an increasing chance at precipitation espcially along and south of I-70 after noontime. Our best chance of seeing any accumulating rain will be along a line from Osage Beach to Rolla. Scattered rain chances will continue across the region over night into early Monday morning.
EXTENDED: Monday and Tuesday look to be gorgeous with temperatures in the middle 60s and plenty of sunshine. Cold front will swing through the region Tuesday night, bringing with it a chance of some more rain. We look to stay warm through next weekend. Stay tuned to ABC 17 for the latest forecast and updates.

