Rain ends Wednesday night, warming by the weekend

TONIGHT: Light rain will gradually end through the evening from north to south, lingering until midnight near I-44. Clouds will slowly clear from north to south by morning with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 40s and a northerly wind from 5-8 mph.

THURSDAY: It looks like a pleasant spring day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching near 70 in the afternoon as winds come in from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED: A cold front moving through Thursday night will bring another slight drop in temperatures by Friday, however we look to remain dry with this frontal passage. Friday's highs will reach the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Trends continue to show one of the nicest weekends we've seen in quite some time, with highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and climbing into the upper 70s for Sunday. We'll start next week warm, reaching close to 80 Monday. Our next chance of rain holds off until the middle of next week as the spring warmth continues. Stay tuned to ABC 17 for the latest forecast and updates.