Snow tonight and Sunday

TONIGHT: There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Camden, Maries, Miller, Phelps and Pulaski counties until 6 AM Saturday for the potential of 1 to 2 inches of snow. The best chance of rain and snow tonight will be south of HWY 50 in the Ozarks. Rain will mix with and change to snow as temperatures fall to the freezing mark which could lead to slick roads, especially closer to I-44 where snow will be more steady overnight.Watch for areas of fog overnight, reducing visibilities at times. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s by morning.

SATURDAY: It will be a cold, dry day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will come in from the north near 10 mph early, diminishing to 3 mph by evening. Morning wind chills will be in the teens.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will drop to near 20 Saturday night. Light snow will move in from the west into areas north of I-70 after 2 AM, spreading east to southeast into early Sunday morning, ending by mid-morning. The better chance for snow looks north of I-70, but snow showers could drop south by Sunday morning. Most areas will receive only a dusting, but areas north of I-70 have a chance to see a White Christmas as snowfall totals could be up to 1" near Macon, Moberly, and Brunswick. Christmas Day looks dry but cold with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Our next chance of snow moves in around Thursday of next week which we'll continue to watch as the cold weather pattern continues.