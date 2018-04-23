Spring looking to finally stick around in Mid-Mo!

TONIGHT: Scattered rain chances will continue into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will only dip down into the upper 40s thanks to lingering cloud cover tonight. Breezy conditions will continue tonight as well as this low pressure system slides off to our southeast.

MONDAY: Most of the rain that we saw on our Sunday will be well on it's way out tomorrow morning as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 40s. With a stiff northeasterly breeze, it will make it feel just a bit cooler out the door so you'll likely want to grab that light jacket. We warm up in the mid to upper 60s by Monday afternoon, as we slowly clear out the clouds from west to east.