Storm chance into Thursday, with dangerous heat to follow

* EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING (CHARITON, COOPER, HOWARD, PETTIS, RANDOLPH, & SALINE) 12 PM THURSDAY UNTIL 7 PM SATURDAY.*

*HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE REST OF MID-MISSOURI UNITL 8 PM SATURDAY*

TONIGHT: It will be a mild and muggy night across Mid-Missouri, as temperatures bottom out in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase through the night along a stationary frontal boundary, where we could see a few strong storms. The storm chance is low, but will exist through Thursday morning. Winds will remain out of the southeast up to 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered storms are possible for the morning commute Thursday, with temperatures hovering the lower 70s. Any storms we do see could bring the threat for damaging winds, quarter size hail, and localized flooding in areas that have already seen heavy rain. It's likely any morning clouds will take some time to clear out and leave temperatures struggling to climb into the mid 90s. Even with that said, late afternoon sunshine will still bring the return to dangerous heat. Heat indices will top out near 107 degrees in areas that remain rain free.

Through the rest of the week the ridge strengthens over the plains and will bring the most dangerous stretch of hot weather this year. It's possible that highs could flirt with 100 degrees before the end of the week, with heat indices approaching 110. By the weekend, the upper level ridge looks to break down, which will allow a cold front to track through the region. This will bring the return of scattered showers and storms by Sunday. While no severe weather is expected, the heat that will have built up into the region could provide a boost for some storms to be on the strong side. We'll continue to monitor the trends as we head into the coming days. While it won't be as hot next week, temperatures will still be on the warm side in the low to mid 90s.