Stormy morning commute with dangerous heat this afternoon

* EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING (CHARITON, COOPER, HOWARD, PETTIS, RANDOLPH, & SALINE) 12 PM THURSDAY UNTIL 7 PM SATURDAY.*

*HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE REST OF MID-MISSOURI UNITL 8 PM SATURDAY*

THURSDAY: Scattered storms are possible for the morning commute Thursday, with temperatures hovering the mid 70s. Any storms we do see could bring the threat for damaging winds, quarter size hail, and localized flooding in areas that have already seen heavy rain. It's likely any morning clouds to the northeast will take some time to clear out, making it harder for temperatures to rise in the mid 90s. However, afternoon sunshine will still bring the return to dangerous heat. Highs will eventually rise into the mid 90s with heat indices hopping out near 107 degrees.

TONIGHT: Tonight will remain warm under mostly clear skies. Temperatures only drop into the mid 70s with winds out of the south from 5-8 mph.

EXTENDED: Through the rest of the week the ridge strengthens over the plains and will bring the most dangerous stretch of hot weather this year. Waking up and heading out the door on Friday morning it will feel warm and muggy. Indices by 9 AM tomorrow will be in the low 90s. It's possible that highs could flirt with 100 degrees before the end of the week, with heat indices approaching 110. By the weekend, the upper level ridge looks to break down, which will allow a cold front to track through the region. This will bring the return of scattered showers and storms by Sunday. While no severe weather is expected, the heat that will have built up into the region could provide a boost for some storms to be on the strong side. We'll continue to monitor the trends as we head into the coming days. While it won't be as hot next week, temperatures will still be on the warm side in the low to mid 90s.Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.